Body of missing 6-year-old girl found in South Carolina

Posted 11:45 AM, February 13, 2020, by , Updated at 11:44AM, February 13, 2020

CAYCE, S.C. (WGHP) — Six-year-old Faye Marie Swetlik has been found dead, according to the Cayce Department of Public Safety.

Police said Thursday they are now treating the case as a homicide, and no one has been arrested at this time.

Officers also found a “deceased male” during the search.

Cayce Department of Public Safety reports Swetlik, a first-grader at Springdale Elementary School, had been playing in her front yard in her neighborhood in Cayce on Monday, but at about 3:45 p.m., her family realized she was gone.

This is a developing story. 

