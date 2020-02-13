Coyote sightings on the rise in midtown Sacramento

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- Coyote sightings are becoming more common in midtown Sacramento.

“We were coming down the street and I saw dog shapes darting through cars. So I pulled over -- this space was open just like it is now -- just pulled over, then they started coming up the sidewalk and I realized immediately, they were coyotes,” animal advocate Allyson Seconds said.

Seconds is no stranger to wildlife, but she certainly was not expecting to see coyotes on her drive home from Sutter’s Landing last week.

"So I just kind of blindly shot three shots," she said. "And then I looked at my camera later and there were pictures of a very scared cat being chased by the coyotes and it was a shock. I did not know there was a cat involved."

When Seconds posted those pictures to social media, she had no idea they would be shared more than 2,000 times. And as more people interact with her post, she’s hearing more stories about other coyote sightings in midtown.

"We've heard that the coyotes are howling at night like they would out on a meadow. There have been some sightings of some romantic activity between coyotes around 23rd and I (streets)," Seconds told FOX40.

Seconds said the coyotes likely live along the river and come into the urban area looking for food.

“They're looking for trash and we have a lot of trash,” she said. “We leave trash out."

As Seconds documented in her photos, there have been incidents of coyotes hunting cats or preying on small dogs, too. She said now that her post is being circulated across the country, her goal is to educate people so they know what to do when they come in contact with coyotes.

"We need to coexist and we can! There's not a lot of these coyotes around, we do see sightings. Hazing is a good idea. Just keep them scared of you,” she said.

“Bring in your trash and you probably won't have too many problems. Especially if you keep your cats inside."

The Department of Fish and Wildlife said it will not handle any incidents involving coyotes unless they become a threat to human safety.

Sacramento animal control has also been inundated with calls about the coyotes, but they will not remove them from the area. The city also has a page on its website on the do's and don'ts of dealing with coyotes.