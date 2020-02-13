Detectives arrest suspects behind main source of meth, heroin and cocaine for El Dorado County

LOS BANOS, Calif. (KTXL) — El Dorado County detectives arrested three suspects in a major drug bust following a two-month-long investigation.

The sheriff’s office says through their investigation, detectives learned 28-year-old Julio Chavez and 29-year-old Dennis Castro were the main suppliers of methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin in El Dorado County. A third suspect, 22-year-old Destaney Walker, was also arrested on suspicion of transporting large amounts of narcotics.

A search warrant was served at a Los Banos home Tuesday, where detectives discovered Chavez and Castro had been operating a methamphetamine lab. At the same time, the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office says a 12-year-old child was living in the home.

Detectives seized 10 pounds of heroin, 8.5 pounds of methamphetamine and 5 pounds of cocaine, according to the sheriff’s office. The drugs had a total street value of roughly $225,000.

They also found a loaded firearm and $15,000 in cash.