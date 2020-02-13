Detectives arrest suspects behind main source of meth, heroin and cocaine for El Dorado County

Posted 7:59 PM, February 13, 2020, by

LOS BANOS, Calif. (KTXL) — El Dorado County detectives arrested three suspects in a major drug bust following a two-month-long investigation.

Photo of the drugs and items seized from the Los Banos home, courtesy of the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says through their investigation, detectives learned 28-year-old Julio Chavez and 29-year-old Dennis Castro were the main suppliers of methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin in El Dorado County. A third suspect, 22-year-old Destaney Walker, was also arrested on suspicion of transporting large amounts of narcotics.

A search warrant was served at a Los Banos home Tuesday, where detectives discovered Chavez and Castro had been operating a methamphetamine lab. At the same time, the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office says a 12-year-old child was living in the home.

Detectives seized 10 pounds of heroin, 8.5 pounds of methamphetamine and 5 pounds of cocaine, according to the sheriff’s office. The drugs had a total street value of roughly $225,000.

They also found a loaded firearm and $15,000 in cash.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.