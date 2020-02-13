Macy's kicked off 2020 with an expanded menu of food and beverages in the Sacramento area. Macy's Corporate Executive Chef, Kristian Bailey, stopped by to talk about what`s new! Need to grab a bite while shopping or before heading to a game or concert? Look no further than Macy's Sacramento Downtown Commons! The Taste Bar Café's new patio features delicious bites, a lively atmosphere and a rotating collection of hand-selected wines at its mobile beer and wine cart. Macy's Arden Fair also added to its in-store offerings with a brand new Taste Bar Café! The quick-service gourmet food and coffee bar is a must-visit for a variety of high-quality, fresh and flavorful food to go.
Macy's Sacramento Downtown Commons
414 K Street
(916) 444-3333
macys.com
Social Media: @Macys