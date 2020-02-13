Macy’s Sacramento Downtown Commons

Posted 1:08 PM, February 13, 2020, by
Data pix.

Macy's kicked off 2020 with an expanded menu of food and beverages in the Sacramento area. Macy's Corporate Executive Chef, Kristian Bailey, stopped by to talk about what`s new! Need to grab a bite while shopping or before heading to a game or concert? Look no further than Macy's Sacramento Downtown Commons! The Taste Bar Café's new patio features delicious bites, a lively atmosphere and a rotating collection of hand-selected wines at its mobile beer and wine cart. Macy's Arden Fair also added to its in-store offerings with a brand new Taste Bar Café! The quick-service gourmet food and coffee bar is a must-visit for a variety of high-quality, fresh and flavorful food to go.

Macy's Sacramento Downtown Commons
414 K Street
(916) 444-3333
macys.com
Social Media: @Macys

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.