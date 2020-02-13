Preview of Cirque du Soleil’s AMALUNA show

Posted 11:01 AM, February 13, 2020
Data pix.

Through March 1, Cirque du Soleil is presenting AMALUNA at Sutter Health Park. Performers stopped by the studio to give FOX40 viewers a preview of the show.

