Stockton church: Vandal leaving behind feces on front steps

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) -- A Stockton church says it has been dealing with some disgusting vandalism for months and is now asking for the community’s help to identify the man doing it.

Surveillance cameras outside the Universal Church of the Kingdom of God captured a man throwing what appears to be feces onto the church’s front steps.

“He knows exactly what he’s doing and it’s uncalled for,” neighbor Robert Rodriguez said.

The video is from a few weeks ago but the church said it’s not the first time a filthy surprise was left behind. The church said it’s been going on for months.

Universal Church told FOX40 at first, they were concerned the homeless in the area were relieving themselves in front of the church at night. But after putting up the surveillance cameras they made a disgusting discovery. They watched as the vandal dumped a bag full of feces onto their church steps.

“Why would a person do that? What made in his mind to do that? There’s has to be a reason,” Steven Delphin said.

Delpin is a deacon at the Flock of God Heritage Church across the street.

“It’s not good. It’s disrespectful,” he said.

Now, the Universal Church is asking for the community’s help to identify the man leaving the mess.

Once the man is identified, the church said it will file a complaint with the police.