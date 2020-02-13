The Kitchen Table, a boutique in East Sacramento, is filled with unique and vintage items. Gary stopped by to check out what they have for your friends and significant others this Valentine's Day.
Valentine’s Day gifts at The Kitchen Table
-
Special Valentine’s Day menu items at Adamo’s Kitchen
-
Louisiana funeral home to host Valentine’s movie night
-
Mario’s Early Toast Restaurant
-
Celebrating Valentine’s Day at Fizz Champagne & Bubbles Bar at DOCO
-
Creamy’s Valentine’s Day cheesecakes
-
-
Two Men and a Truck Valentine’s Day crafts
-
Valentine’s Day treats at Andy’s Candy Apothecary
-
Valentine’s Day advice
-
Valentine’s Day gifts at Deer Creek Farm
-
Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas
-
-
Pound Puppies are coming back in time for Valentine’s Day
-
Presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg to host private town hall event in Sacramento
-
Creamy’s by Cayla Jordan