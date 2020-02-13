Valentine’s Day gifts at The Kitchen Table

Posted 10:48 AM, February 13, 2020, by , Updated at 10:47AM, February 13, 2020
Data pix.

The Kitchen Table, a boutique in East Sacramento, is filled with unique and vintage items. Gary stopped by to check out what they have for your friends and significant others this Valentine's Day.

Data pix.
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.