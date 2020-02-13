Woman’s boyfriend arrested for homicide after she was found dead in a Rancho Cordova home

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office arrested 26-year-old Nicholas Brynelson for the homicide of a Rancho Cordova woman.

Just before 5 p.m. Wednesday, authorities responded to a home on Manzanola Way.

Brynelson told investigators his girlfriend became unresponsive after having been in a physical altercation earlier in the day.

The woman, who has only been described as being in her 50s, had signs of trauma on her body.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time, no information on the motive has been released. Brynelson has been booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail.

38.589072 -121.302728