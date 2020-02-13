Your Weekend: Feb. 13

Here is a list of fun events to fill your weekend, powered by Sacramento365.

ArtMix: Big Easy
Crocker Art Museum
Thurs 6 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Disney On Ice presents Mickey's Search Party
Golden 1 Center
Thurs & Fri 7 p.m.; Sat & Sun 11 a.m., 3 p.m., & 7 p.m.; Mon Noon & 4 p.m.

Sacramento Philharmonic & Opera presents Music of the Spirit
Cathedral of the Blessed Sacrament
Fri & Sat 8 p.m.

Black History Month Free Family Festival
Crocker Art Museum
Sun Noon-4 p.m.

MAKE IT A NIGHT: 
Ladysmith Black Mambazo
Mondavi Center - Jackson Hall
Sat 2 p.m.
EAT: Seasons Kitchen and Bar
DRINK: Mishka's Cafe

