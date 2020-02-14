Heart Disease Awareness Month

Posted 11:17 AM, February 14, 2020, by , Updated at 11:16AM, February 14, 2020
Data pix.

Dr. Peter Miles, Kaiser Permanente cardiologist and physician in chief for Kaiser Permanente in South Sacramento, stopped by to share information on Heart Disease Awareness Month.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: Heart disease is the leading cause of death for men, women, and people of most racial and ethnic groups in the United States. One person dies every 37 seconds in the United States from cardiovascular disease. About 647,000 Americans die from heart disease each year—that’s 1 in every 4 deaths.

