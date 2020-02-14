Hospital uses girl’s heartbeat to create song for her grieving family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES (KTXL) -- A California family has a special memory of their 8-year-old daughter that she helped to create before she died, thanks to a hospital music therapy team, according to KTLA.

Jaelyn Glaz died in June 2018, just days before she turned 9. Before her passing, a team of music therapy specialists at UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital, where she spent years receiving treatment for cancer, recorded her heartbeat. They collaborated with Jaelyn’s family to create a song dedicated to her and symbolizing all she stood for and loved.

Though she was sometimes too weak to stand, Jaelyn loved to dance. She enjoyed the band Walk the Moon and even got to dance with the lead singer when the band visited the hospital.

The new song, “Jaelyn’s Heartbeat Song,” plays to the tune of “Shut Up And Dance” by Walk the Moon, which Jaelyn selected. Her final production incorporated her heartbeat, which served as the drumbeat of the song and features the tagline for the Disney movie “Lilo and Stitch:” “Ohana means family. Family means nobody gets left behind or forgotten."

UCLA Medical Center has been creating this type of musical recording for end-of-life patients for the past four years.

Ratna Behal, a pediatric doctor at the hospital, said music often plays a role in a family’s healing process.

“Music is, I can’t even tell you the impact it’s had on our patients,” she said. “It’s so fundamental in the care of these children and the whole family really.”

For Jaelyn’s family, her song did just that.

“Music was also something that made her get through the tough times,” Jaelyn’s mother, Jackie Glaz, said.

Jackie Glaz gets emotional every time she hears her daughter’s heartbeat. But she feels fortunate that, unlike so many other families who lose loved ones, she still has a part of her daughter.

Late last year, on the beaches of Hawaii, Jaelyn’s family returned to her favorite place to scatter her ashes in the ocean. They celebrated her life by playing her song.