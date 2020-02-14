Man dead, multiple injured after big rig driver crashes into family’s caravan

Posted 3:57 PM, February 14, 2020, by , Updated at 04:24PM, February 14, 2020

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was killed and multiple people, including four children, were injured Friday morning when a big rig driver suspected of driving under the influence hit two vehicles near Tracy.

Around 7:45 a.m., a 54-year-old man was driving a big rig west on Highway 4 near South Tracy Boulevard when he crossed over into oncoming traffic, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP says a family caravan was heading east on the highway when the truck driver crossed the double yellow lines. He collided head-on with their Dodge SUV, pushing it off the road, then sideswiped their Chrysler minivan.

A 35-year-old Stockton man driving the Dodge died from his injuries at the scene, according to the CHP.

An 11-year-old boy in the SUV was flown to the hospital with major injuries.

Everyone in the minivan, which the CHP says included an 11-month-old infant and a 4- and 9-year-old, was hospitalized with minor injuries.

The CHP reports the 54-year-old truck driver sustained moderate injuries and was hospitalized before he was arrested on suspicion of DUI. He has since been booked into the San Joaquin County Jail.

Highway 4 was still closed as of Friday afternoon as crews cleared concrete blocks that the big rig was hauling at the time of the crash.

