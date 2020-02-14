Neighbors worry about drivers doing doughnuts in Rancho Cordova church parking lot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KTXL) -- Rancho Cordova residents near a church said Friday they were fed up with drivers leaving tire marks in the parking lot.

“I have security cameras all around my house, about seven of them, and I see stuff all the time,” neighbor Fred Chavez told FOX40.

Chavez, who lives near the intersection of Cordova Lane and Biscay Way, said he was sitting outside Wednesday night when he heard a familiar sound.

“Looked at my security cameras and you could clearly see the guy doing doughnuts – very loud,” said Chavez.

He immediately posted the video in a neighborhood Facebook group.

“People responded on Facebook that the 'Mustang guy' is kind of known in Rancho Cordova for doing doughnuts at intersections,” he said.

Cathe Odom lives a few doors down from Chavez and said cars often go to the church parking lot on Cordova Lane where you can see several tire marks.

“Very loud because it’s in the dead of night. So the screeching, it just seems relentless,” said Odom. “It might go on for 20 minutes and then they come back and do it again.”

While neighbors said it’s happening almost daily, they’re hoping something is done to put a stop to it.

“I’ve seen people pulling out of the church parking lot after they do it and it’s all different types of cars,” said Chavez. “It’s not just one person.”

Neighbors in the area want people living in the area to report these incidents when they happen.

“This is a residential neighborhood. There's are a lot of kids around and families. Take it somewhere else where you won’t endanger anybody else’s life,” said Chavez.

If you know who is responsible, you can call Rancho Cordova police.