Officials look for attempted murder suspect who could be headed to Modesto

MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Mariposa County officials said Friday they are searching for an attempted murder suspect who has ties to the Modesto area.

Jeron Roberts is suspected of shooting someone during a fight in the Greeley Hill area Friday afternoon, according to the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says the 41-year-old parolee drove away from the scene in a 2000 dark blue Jeep Cherokee with the license plate 7CDF496.

The victim was flown to an area hospital.

Officials say Roberts’ location is unknown but he does have family in Modesto.

Roberts is considered armed and dangerous, according to the sheriff’s office. He also has gang affiliations and suffers from a mental illness.

He stands at 5 feet 6 inches tall and is 229 pounds with brown eyes.

Officials say if you see him, do not contact him. Instead, call 911.