Pete Buttigieg holds town hall at Cesar Chavez Park

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Pete Buttigieg’s town hall is underway in downtown Sacramento.

Hundreds of Northern Californians filled up Cesar Chavez Park Friday afternoon. Some had waited since 11 a.m. to get a glimpse of the Democratic presidential candidate.

The gates are now open…Buttigieg supporters filing into Cesar Chavez park in Sacramento, he will speak at ~4:45 @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/ZdUx1Q3erw — Eric Rucker (@EricRuckerfox40) February 15, 2020

While many who stood in line said they were there to show support for Buttigieg, others said they wanted to hear more about him before making their decision in the state primary next month.

The event is supposed to start around 4:45 p.m. then Buttigieg will head to Turlock. The candidate is ping-ponging along the West Coast with Nevada’s primary up next.

Ashley Zavala filed this report.