Tahoe Vista man dies in paragliding accident near Truckee

TRUCKEE, Calif. (KTXL) — A paraglider died after crashing Friday afternoon into a cliff face near Truckee.

The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office reports a rescue team was sent to the crash site in a wooded area near the intersection of Royal Way and Cavalier Rise around 3:45 p.m.

The paraglider, identified by the sheriff’s office as a 33-year-old Tahoe Vista man, was the only person involved in the crash.

Officials do not know where the paraglider took off from or where he was headed.

He was unregistered, according to the Federal Aviation Administration, which is involved in the crash investigation along with the National Transportation Safety Board.

Officials will not be able to release the man’s identity until next of kin is notified.