Granite bay couple on board quarantined cruise ship eager to get back home

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- Otis Menasco and his wife thought they’d be able to go home after three weeks on board a cruise ship in Japan. But the couple found out Friday that they’ll be spending another 14 days in quarantine.

“We just really want to go home,” Menasco told FOX40.

Menasco and his wife were preparing to head home from their three-week vacation aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship near Tokyo when they got news of the virus spreading on their ship.

“We had an announcement that we were all going to remain on board for 24 hours more because a person had coronavirus,” said Menasco.

Everyone on board was then put under a two-week quarantine. Since then, the number of novel coronavirus cases on board has continued to climb to around 285.

But on Friday, the U.S. embassy in Tokyo notified Americans on board about plans for a voluntary evacuation taking place Sunday night.

“They plan on taking everyone who wants to go back,” said Menasco.

In an email, officials said those evacuated will undergo another 14 days of quarantine.

“The planes will go to Travis Air Force Base first to let off the passengers that are in the western states,” explained Menasco. “The rest of the people will stay on the plane and go to Texas.”

While Menasco said he and his wife have not shown any signs of the virus, they’re ready to get back to their normal life.

“We have pets and they’ll be seven weeks away from us,” said Menasco. “And they may not even know us when they see us.”

As the couple celebrated their anniversary and Valentine’s Day together in quarantine, they’re now thinking twice about taking another vacation cruise.

“We have one the first week of June going to the Bahamas for seven days, and in July we have another three-week cruise,” said Menasco. “We are going to Norway, Iceland and Greenland, so we've got to rethink some of that right now – I believe.”

Americans on board the ship who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus or show signs will continue to receive treatment in Japan. Those who choose not to take the charter flights “will be unable to return to the U.S. for a period of time.”