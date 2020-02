MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Modesto Police Department said a man died Friday night.

Police went to the area of South Conejo Avenue and Oregon Drive around 11 p.m. after receiving reports of someone lying in the roadway.  They identified the man as 25-year-old Joel Vasquez Barragan and said he later died.

Officials have not released any other information and are asking people who may know something to call them at 209-342-9667.