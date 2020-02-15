Police: Youth sports coach arrested amid accusations of having long-term sexual relationship with minor

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Detectives arrested a youth sports coach in Roseville on multiple charges of having an illegal sexual relationship with an underage team member, according to the Roseville police.

Police officials told FOX40 that 38-year-old James Brian Rhodes of Roseville was arrested Thursday accused of having a “long-term, inappropriate relationship with an underage member of a team he coached.”

The sport or team the victim belonged to was not identified but police said the team was based out of Rancho Cordova and they have not ruled out the possibility of other victims.

If you have any information regarding the suspect, this incident, or other possible victims, please call Roseville Police Investigations Unit at 916-746-1059.

