Paramedic helps guide lost hikers to helicopter rescue in Sonoma County

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sonoma Sheriff’s Office said a paramedic helped lead a pair of hikers to safety Saturday night after a helicopter was called to search for them.

A helicopter was sent to Trione-Annadel State Park to help search for two overdue hikers, according to deputies. They were quickly found but the helicopter couldn’t safely land due to the terrain.

Instead, the pilot hovered the helicopter while a paramedic dropped down. The paramedic then guided them somewhere the helicopter could land.