(KTXL) — A 62-year-old Sacramento man died after crashing into a tree in the Yuba-Sutter area, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Around 9 a.m. Sunday, the CHP in Yuba-Sutter received reports of a crash on Marysville Road near Middle Brook Way. Medical personnel also responded and said the man died at the scene of the crash.

Police have not released the man’s identity but said he is from Sacramento.