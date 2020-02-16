Watch Live: Pete Buttigieg holds town hall at Cesar Chavez Park

Stockton police: Driver of suspected stolen car crashes after pursuit ends

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton police said they arrested the driver of a suspected stolen car and his passenger but not before a short pursuit.

The driver originally complied with a traffic stop but police said he then led the officer on a pursuit around 2:20 p.m. Saturday. Police ended the pursuit, but the driver was still arrested after he crashed.

Police identified the driver as 19-year-old Julian Medina but did not identify his passenger since he is a 15-year-old boy. They were arrested for being in possession of a stolen car and resisting arrest, according to police.

Police also said Medina was arrested for battery on an officer while the teenager was additionally arrested on gun charges.

