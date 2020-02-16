Watch Live: Pete Buttigieg holds town hall at Cesar Chavez Park

Stockton police say Sideshow Task Force issued 60 citations amid 116 traffic stops

Posted 7:12 PM, February 16, 2020, by , Updated at 07:13PM, February 16, 2020

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department said 116 traffic stops were conducted as part of a Sideshow Mission Saturday.

Officials issued 60 citations and arrested four people, according to police. Stockton police also said a total of six cars were towed and six referee referrals were given out.

The mission was undertaken by the San Joaquin Sideshow Task Force. It’s a specialized group made up of officers from the Stockton and Lodi Police Department and the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office.  The task force was formed back in 2018.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.