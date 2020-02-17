3rd annual Battle of the Badges: 911 Chili Cook-Off

Posted 11:28 AM, February 17, 2020, by , Updated at 11:27AM, February 17, 2020
Richard got to sample the heat that first responders will be bringing to the 3rd annual Battle of the Badges: 911 Chili Cook-Off in El Dorado County. He was joined by  El Dorado Hills Fire Captain Ben Cowels, Mosquito Fire Department Fire Chief Dion Nugent and Laurie Heyman of New Morning Youth & Family Servies where the proceeds from the event will be donated.

