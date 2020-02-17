Richard got to sample the heat that first responders will be bringing to the 3rd annual Battle of the Badges: 911 Chili Cook-Off in El Dorado County. He was joined by El Dorado Hills Fire Captain Ben Cowels, Mosquito Fire Department Fire Chief Dion Nugent and Laurie Heyman of New Morning Youth & Family Servies where the proceeds from the event will be donated.
3rd annual Battle of the Badges: 911 Chili Cook-Off
-
6th Alarm Chili Cook Off event preview
-
A look inside the Berkwood Estate in El Dorado Hills
-
Video captures duo stealing from multiple businesses in El Dorado Hills
-
Bounce house business temporarily closes in Cameron Park after owners are arrested in connection to honey oil bust
-
Man drowns trying to save dogs from partially frozen lake in Meyers
-
-
Man leads authorities on pursuit through El Dorado County after stealing patrol SUV
-
Oak Ridge varsity cheerleaders win big at 2020 National High School Cheerleading Championship
-
California officials say getting your car a tune-up can help prevent the next big fire
-
Australia battles ‘catastrophic’ wildfires as PM rushes home
-
Police searching for bank robbery suspect in Elk Grove
-
-
Cheerleaders at Oak Ridge High School make school history with national title
-
Detectives arrest suspects behind main source of meth, heroin and cocaine for El Dorado County
-
Influx of food donations helps El Dorado County school students in need