Richard got to sample the heat that first responders will be bringing to the 3rd annual Battle of the Badges: 911 Chili Cook-Off in El Dorado County. He was joined by El Dorado Hills Fire Captain Ben Cowels, Mosquito Fire Department Fire Chief Dion Nugent and Laurie Heyman of New Morning Youth & Family Servies where the proceeds from the event will be donated.