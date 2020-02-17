CHP: 71-year-old man killed by hit-and-run driver in Stanislaus County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWMAN, Calif. (KTXL) -- Flares marked the scene of a mystery in Newman where a hit-and-run driver killed a 71-year-old man Saturday night, according to the California Highway Patrol in Modesto.

The man, according to investigators, was out walking in a farming community along Stuhr Road, just west of McClintock Road, when the accident happened. It's an area that would have been pitch black at the time of the crash around 10:30 p.m.

FOX40 went to several of the farmhouses closest to the crash scene and no one seemed to have heard the impact or knew of an older man who may have had the habit of walking alone in the area after dark.

While the CHP has yet to identify the driver who left a 71-year-old to die there, the driver did leave behind an important clue while escaping -- a part of their sedan. A driver's side mirror was recovered and officers are using it to determine what the rest of the car looked like.

Officials are not releasing the color of the car at this time.