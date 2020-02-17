Davis police say one man could be behind multiple sexual assaults

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) -- Davis police are searching for a man they believe is behind multiple sexual assaults.

Two of the three incidents happened last Thursday.

“He made lewd comments on both of the events on the 13th and those comments are very similar,” said Davis Assistant Police Chief Paul Doroshov.

In one of those cases, a woman was walking to a friend’s apartment off Cranbrook Court when a man on a bike groped her.

“He grabbed her buttocks and continued riding,” Doroshov explained.

Hours later, a woman at a home on Rice Lane near downtown was at her back gate when she was approached by a man police believe was the same suspect.

“At some point, he lunged at her and also sexually battered her, grabbing her breast,” Doroshov told FOX40.

The recent cases come after another case earlier in the month when a woman on Cowell Boulevard was assaulted while looking for something in her car.

“She dropped something so she wanted to find it and she was sexually assaulted from behind by the suspect. Groped essentially,” Doroshov said.

Police say each of the victims reported that the suspect is a Hispanic man with a medium build. It is another reason why law enforcement thinks the cases are all related.

The Davis Police Department said there was a similar case that happened back in November. They say they are also looking into that incident to see if it may be related to the reported sexual assaults that happened this month.

Davis police now need any other possible victims to come forward.

Davis resident Asha Sharma said Monday she understands why there may be victims who have not told police.

“I mean a lot of women will probably say that it is fairly common, which is terrible that that is the case. So maybe you feel like you don’t need to report it,” she told FOX40.

“It’s hard for us to really map out a series and mount an attack plan on it without having all the information, and that information is just so vital,” Doroshov explained.