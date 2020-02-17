Hall of Fame golfer Mickey Wright dies at 85

FILE – In this March 1959 photo, members of the LPGA International team pose for their first group photo at the Titleholders Golf Tourney, at an unknown location. Kneeling in the front row from left to right are, Patty Berg, St. Andrews, Ill.; Bonnie Randolph, Naples, Fla.; Louise Suggs, Sea Island, Ga.; Marlene Hagge, Delray Beach, Fla. and Wiffie Smith, St. Clair, Mich. Standing in the back row from left are, Kathy Cornelius, Lake Worth, Fla.; Mickey Wright, San Diego, Ca.; Betty Jameson, San Antonio, Texas; Marilyn Smith, Wichita, Kansas; Beverly Hanson, Indio, Calif., and Fay Crocker, Wichita, Kansas. Beverly Hanson, rear, second from right, who died April 12, won 17 times and three majors in the first decade of the LPGA Tour. (AP Photo/File)
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Hall of Fame golfer Mickey Wright, who won 82 LPGA tournaments including 13 majors, died Monday of a heart attack, her attorney said. Wright was 85.
Attorney Sonia Pawluc said Wright had been hospitalized in Florida for the last few weeks after being injured in a fall.
Wright joined the fledgling LPGA in 1955 and her 82 wins place her second on the all-time list behind Kathy Whitworth, who won 88. She retired from the tour in 1969 because of foot issues. She was The Associated Press Female Athlete of the Year in both 1963 and 1964.