Officials: Suspect holding woman against her will frequents Sacramento, Reno areas

SUSANVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Officials are searching for a man suspected of kidnapping a woman Monday morning in Lassen County.

The Lassen County Sheriff’s Office reports 41-year-old Maitland Carpenter is suspected of leaving a house in Susanville with Dorothie Janaybean Crosby and another male.

Carpenter was last seen leaving the area with Crosby, according to the sheriff’s office. Officials say he was holding Crosby against her will.

The sheriff’s office says the 41-year-old suspect is known to frequent the Sacramento and Reno areas.

Crosby is around 25 years old and also goes by Miles, Janay Crosby and Janay Miles.

Carpenter should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. Anyone who sees him should call Lt. Dave Woginrich at 530-257-6121.

