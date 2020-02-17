Officials: Suspect holding woman against her will frequents Sacramento, Reno areas

Maitland Carpenter in an undated photo next to images of his tattoos. (Photos provided by the Lassen County Sheriff’s Office)

SUSANVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Officials are searching for a man suspected of kidnapping a woman Monday morning in Lassen County.

Dorothie Janaybean Crosby in an undated photograph provided by the Lassen County Sheriff’s Office.

The Lassen County Sheriff’s Office reports 41-year-old Maitland Carpenter is suspected of leaving a house in Susanville with Dorothie Janaybean Crosby and another male.

Carpenter was last seen leaving the area with Crosby, according to the sheriff’s office. Officials say he was holding Crosby against her will.

The sheriff’s office says the 41-year-old suspect is known to frequent the Sacramento and Reno areas.

Crosby is around 25 years old and also goes by Miles, Janay Crosby and Janay Miles.

Carpenter should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. Anyone who sees him should call Lt. Dave Woginrich at 530-257-6121.

