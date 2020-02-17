Palo Alto couple disappears from rental home in Marin County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INVERNESS, Calif. (KRON) – Authorities are searching for a Palo Alto couple last seen at their vacation cottage in Marin County four days ago.

Seventy-seven-year-old Carol Kiparsky and 72-year-old Ian Irwin were last seen Friday at their rental on Via de la Vista in Inverness/Seahaven, according to FOX40's sister station KRON.

Officials said the couple was supposed to check out Saturday morning, however, all of their belongings including phone, wallets and car were left at the rental.

They also missed an appointment on Sunday, according to authorities.

“So we know that they left a lot of personal effects behind in their Airbnb, which included cell phones, personal effects, such as clothing, and other things that people would normally take with them if going on a hike,” Sergeant Brenton Schneider said.

Officials said this is “highly out of character” for the couple.

The Marin County Sheriff’s Office says there are 136 search and rescue members from all over the Bay Area actively searching for the couple.

Since Saturday afternoon, crews have searched trails and wooded areas nearby on the ground, and on horseback, using drones, a helicopter and K-9s, officials said.

Officials are now looking at the couple’s finances and where they may have last spent money to try to gather the information that may lead to where they are.

The couple could have gone for a hike without their belongings, knowing that their cell phones wouldn’t work on the trails.

“There’s trails that lead from the residence they have that go down towards the beach and also go uphill from there so that has all been searched today,” Schneider said.

Detectives have also been sent to Palo Alto to speak with their relatives. They say no foul play is expected at this time.

The search was put on hold Monday night but crews will be right back at it early Tuesday morning.

Kiparsky is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall and 115 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. Irwin is described as 6 feet 1 inch tall and 175 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes.

If you have seen Kiparsky or Irwin at any time since Feb. 13, you are urged to call the Marin Sheriff’s Department at 415-479-2311.