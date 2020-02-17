Watch Live: Bernie Sanders visits Bay Area for campaign rally

Watch Live: Sen. Bernie Sanders hosts campaign rally in the Bay Area

Posted 12:03 PM, February 17, 2020, by and , Updated at 11:56AM, February 17, 2020

RICHMOND, Calif. (KTXL) — Presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders will be in the East Bay Monday afternoon for a campaign rally.

The event will take place at the Craneway Pavilion at noon.

California will hold its presidential primary on March 3.

Sanders won last week’s New Hampshire primary and essentially tied for first place in Iowa with Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana.

Sanders is hoping to notch a victory in Nevada on Saturday as moderates struggle to unite behind a candidate who could serve as a counter to the Vermont senator, who has long identified as a democratic socialist.

