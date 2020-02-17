West Sacramento mayor supports presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg’s housing and homelessness plan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- Days after his tour through California, presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg rolled out his housing and homelessness plan Monday.

The former Indiana mayor proposed building more than half a million new affordable housing units by increasing the low-income housing tax credit by 50% over the next five years.

He also proposes to expand federal housing assistance to an extra 5 million families with children.

If he becomes president, he hopes to help 7 million families access affordable housing and make way for the construction of 2 million rental units.

While California grapples with its homelessness and housing issues, West Sacramento Mayor Chris Cabaldon said this is the kind of federal help the state needs.

"We need to build a lot more housing of all types, especially affordable housing and the federal government has always been, up until now, the main partner, so that's number one," said Cabaldon. "The second most important part of the plan, from my perspective as a Californian, is homelessness. But really making sure we're providing shelter and housing and transitions and supports for veterans and for families and for children and for moms. And this plan goes all the way, all in, learning the lessons from communities like mine and throughout California."

Also included in his plan, Buttigieg wants to establish a federal fund to give families access to legal help for those facing eviction.

In direct response to homelessness, Buttigieg proposes a multi-billion-dollar plan for rapid rehousing for youth, emergency funding for cities facing a homelessness crisis and investments for permanent housing to adults facing chronic homelessness.

Ashley Zavala filed this report.