Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A new report ranked Stockton as the 4th worst place in the country to raise a child. But the city has several programs that promote health, learning and development. Many of the programs are free.

Marianne Prieto with the Stockton Children's Museum and Brian Biedermann, Director of Educational Services with the Stockton Unified School District stopped by to talk about some of the programs available to the city's youth.