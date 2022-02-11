US snowboarding under investigation for inappropriate behavior

TELLURIDE, CO – DECEMBER 18: Callan Chythlook-Sifsof of the USA takes her run during the Womens FIS Snowboardcross World Cup Qualifications on December 18, 2009 in Telluride, Colorado. Wescott finished second to advance to the finals. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

(The Hill) — U.S. snowboarding has launched an investigation into inappropriate behavior after accusations arose from a former snowboarder earlier this week.

Callan Chythlook-Sifsof, who was on the team from 2005 to 2014, made a post on Instagram on Friday leveling allegations against coach Peter Foley and Olympic athlete Hagen Kearney.

In her post, Chythlook-Sifsof, who is now 32 years old, said when she was 17 years old that Foley whispered in her and another girl’s ear how he wanted to do sexually inappropriate things to a competitor.

“There are more serious actions that are not my story but should come to light … ” she wrote in the post.

She alleges that Kearney used the n-word dozens of times, sometimes, she said, just to bother her. Chythlook-Sisfof said Kearny, who is currently on the team, threw a fake punch at her and has made rape jokes about other women on the team.

Chythlook-Sisof said she came out with this now because she couldn’t “watch another Olympic Games” due to the alleged incidents.

“​​U.S. Ski & Snowboard has been made aware of the recent allegations. We take these allegations very seriously and the allegations are being investigated,” a spokesperson for U.S. Ski & Snowboard said.