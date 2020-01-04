FOX40 History

KTXL hit the airwaves on October 26, 1968 and made a name for itself by producing programs such as “Captain Mitch”, “Big Time Wrestling” and “The Bob Wilkins Double Horror Show.”

On October 9, 1986, it became an affiliate of the FOX network and branded itself as FOX40. FOX40’s commitment to “News That Matters” is a promise to our viewers that they matter to us. The station’s mission is to focus on the issues affecting our viewers by not just covering the story, but by digging deeper.

Our drive for excellence includes producing award-winning journalism and offering our viewers creative and engaging content on all platforms. The station has won Associated Press awards, Edward R. Murrow awards, SPJ awards, and Emmys including an Emmy in June of 2019 for its podcast, “Exposed”.

FOX40 Investigates dives into stories that affect our viewers, expose the truth and hold people accountable. FOX40: In Your Neighborhood is a station franchise that celebrates local communities we serve by highlighting the history and charm of the places so many of us call home. We are dedicated to covering local sports in our area with a special emphasis on young athletes which includes our high school football show, Final Quarter, with sports director Jim Crandell and chief meteorologist Kristina Werner.

FOX40 proudly partners with local and national organizations such as the Salvation Army, Shriners Hospitals for Children, Autism Speaks, and several others by hosting blood drives, collecting toys during the holiday season and filling backpacks with back to school supplies for children in need. Our approach clearly demonstrates our passion to lift, support and directly impact the families in our area. FOX40 and its website, fox40.com provide viewers in the Sacramento-Stockton-Modesto market local content across multiple platforms and provide our advertisers unmatched reach and custom marketing solutions.

FOX40 is your home for hit shows such as Empire, Hell’s Kitchen, Master Chef and The Masked Singer. You’ll also find episodes of some of your favorite syndicated shows like Seinfeld and Two and a Half Men. If celebrity gossip is what you’re after, The Wendy Williams Show, Daily Mail and TMZ have all the latest for you.

