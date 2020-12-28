Baskets4Babies donations needed

The Baskets4Babies drive is a yearly tradition that helps new moms with the essential supplies they’ll need when they take home that new baby.
Pedro stopped by the Sacramento Life Center to get a look at the program and how you can help.
by: Pedro RiveraPosted: / Updated:
The Baskets4Babies drive is a yearly tradition that helps new moms with the essential supplies they’ll need when they take home that new baby.
Pedro stopped by the Sacramento Life Center to get a look at the program and how you can help.