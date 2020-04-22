Skip to content
Class of 2020: Sheldon H.S. valedictorian Margarita Jamero
Trending
Newsom to provide details on lifting stay-at-home orders
At least 1 dead after tornadoes, severe weather sweep across parts of Oklahoma
Men captured on surveillance beating, stealing Escalon family’s 3 goats, sheep
New virus timeline: California had 2 deaths weeks earlier
As 4th virus relief bill nears passage, fight looms over 5th
Placer County seeks families for emergency foster care
