Class of 2020: College-bound Inderkum H.S. student changes plans due to COVID-19

All of the typical things high school students ponder when deciding on which college to attend are now overshadowed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

As her acceptance letters roll in, Inderkum High School Anusha Chaudhary made the decision to stay close to home.

The high school senior turned down schools in Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and Texas, instead opting for UC Davis. A university that could still put her in a good position for medical school but will also put her in a good position to look out for her parents, both of whom are at higher risk for COVID-19.