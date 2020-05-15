Class of 2020: Patterson High School’s ‘Adopt a Senior’ event

Their year was cut short. Gone are the clubs, gone are sports, gone are the formal dances and theater performances.

Gone are the days spent hanging out with friends.

FOX40 is paying tribute to the Class of 2020.

Rhonda Childers, a Patterson High School senior’s mom, and another PHS parent started a Facebook group to honor and support high school seniors. The page has now blossomed into a movement that allows community members to “adopt” seniors and surprise them with gifts after learning a bit about them.

To find out more or get involved join their Facebook group: Patterson Class of 2020