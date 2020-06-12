Skip to content
Conversations for Change
Interview: Addressing racism and discrimination
Video
Interview: LGBTQ job protections
Video
Interview: Racism as a public health issue
Video
Missouri woman draws international headlines for getting Merriam-Webster to update definition of ‘racism’
Video
Learning about Social Justice PolitiCorps for Sacramento County and how to get involved
Video
Trending
African American reparation bill passes California Assembly
Hundreds pay tribute to Sacramento rapper King Kahali after his sudden death
Video
Sacramento County officials could make face masks mandatory as cases spike
Video
Girl tests positive for COVID-19 after Stockton McDonald’s notifies her of possible exposure
Video
Turlock mother with COVID-19 gives birth to healthy baby boy
Nail salons, tattoo parlors in Sacramento prepare for reopening amid pandemic
Video