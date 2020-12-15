Conversations for Change: Andrea Hedstrom

In today's Conversations for Change, FOX40 presents to you Andrea Hedstrom

More than 400 state laws have been changed or suspended by Governor Gavin Newsom through pandemic-related executive orders.

These changes have re-ignited statewide recall efforts against him.

In the latest Conversations for Change, FOX40 is introducing you to one voter whose feelings about Gov. Newsom have completely changed and is now eager to work the bullhorn against him.

Conversations for Change are about putting aside division and snap judgment. This is an opportunity to listen to someone whose point of view you may disagree with. The goal is to create a better understanding between us all.

