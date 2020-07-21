Conversations for Change: Asantewaa Boykin

In today's Conversations for Change, FOX40 presents to you Asantewaa Boykin.

The “more perfect union” part of our U.S. Constitution may feel a little out of reach these days.

Our country, our states, our neighborhoods, and in some cases, our families are divided about how to make life better.

Something has to change.

So, FOX40 is doing something different. This is an invitation to just listen.

You may not agree with everything you hear. But hearing is the most important part right now.

It’s raw. It’s unfiltered.

But, the hope is that we open the door to all perspectives, so we can get closer to understanding each other.

FOX40’s Conversations For Change will bring you a different member of our community every Tuesday at 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.