Conversations for Change: Building Unity roundtable

Sacramento and Northern California are among the most diverse regions in the United States, but that hasn’t always translated to equal opportunities.

According to data compiled at RaceCounts.org, among all races, Black Sacramento County residents have the lowest rate of employment, the lowest median household income, are more likely to be living in poverty, least likely to be homeowners and most likely to face arrest — by a very wide margin.

The disparities when it comes to Black people in Sacramento are real. To help us explore those disparities, FOX40 was joined by a panel of community leaders and Sacramento City Council members.

Joining us are Berry Accius, Mayor pro tem Angelique Ashby, Jamilia Land, Dr. Tecoy Porter, Councilman Jay Schenirer and Councilman Allen Warren.