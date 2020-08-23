Tomorrow night on FOX40, hear from community leaders, elected officials, law enforcement and health advocates as we explore race inequities across Northern California.

This week, 57 years ago, hundreds of thousands of people from all backgrounds gathered at the Washington Monument in our nation’s capital for the March on Washington.

There, they fought for equal rights and better opportunities for Black people in America.

In 2020, that fight still continues — amplified by the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

We will be discussing many of the issues that brought us to this point, as well as where we continue to fall short on race relations here in California’s capital.

Conversations for Change: Building Unity airs Monday night at 7 p.m. on FOX40.