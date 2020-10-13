Conversations for Change: Cathy Thao

In today's Conversations for Change, FOX40 presents to you Cathy Thao

The Hmong community is more than 25,000 strong in the Sacramento area.

Hmong people are often mistaken for being of another Asian descent, but make no mistake their history in California is distinct and rich.

This is your invitation to just listen.

What you’re about to hear is raw, and we realize you may not agree, but the hope is the more we all listen, the closer we may get to understanding each other.

