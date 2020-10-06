Conversations for Change: James ‘Faygo’ Clark

In today's conversations for change, FOX40 presents to you James 'Faygo' Clark

Everyone sees them, but they often feel invisible.

People without permanent housing are often looked past and looked over on city streets in every community in our region.

Some think the answer is simple: get a life, get off drugs.

But some believe the situation is much more nuanced, and they’ve been advocating for something different while living on the streets themselves.

One of the most vocal homeless advocates in Sacramento says he’s stepped back this year to re-group from what is a continuously difficult fight.

This is your invitation to just listen.

What you will hear in this segment is raw, and we realize you may not agree, but the hope is the more we all listen, the closer we may get to understanding each other.

FOX40’s Conversations for Change will bring you a different member of our community every Tuesday at 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.