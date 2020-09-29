Conversations for Change: Leia Shank

What if standing up for what you believe in meant putting your life at risk — most often for someone you’ve never met?

It’s what some local activists take on every time they take to the streets to fight the racial injustice they believe is happening across the country.

To you, it may not seem like an endeavor that’s worth it at all.

This is your invitation to just listen.

What you’re about to hear is raw, and we realize you may not agree, but the hope is the more we all listen, the closer we may get to understanding each other.

FOX40’s Conversations for Change will bring you a different member of our community every Tuesday at 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.