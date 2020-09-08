Conversations for Change: Leticia Aguilar

FOX40 is continuing our Conversations for Change with a look at what it means to feel like you don’t belong in a place that belonged to you and your people long before it was anybody else’s.

This is your invitation to just listen.

What you’re about to hear is raw, and we realize you may not agree, but the hope is the more we all listen, the closer we may get to understanding each other.

FOX40’s conversations for change will bring you a different member of our community every Tuesday at 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.