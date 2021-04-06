Conversations for Change: Nilda Valmores

In today's Conversations for Change, FOX40 presents to you Nilda Valmores

With the latest spike in violence against the Asian American and Pacific Islander community, no one knows if harsh words will turn into a bodily threat.

FOX40 is renewing our invitation to you to just listen to one of your neighbors in a different way.

The hope is that as we open the door to all perspectives, we can get closer to understanding each other.

In the latest Conversation for Change, FOX40 is introducing you to Nilda Valmores.

Once a month, FOX40’s Conversations for Change will bring you a different member of our community at 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.