Conversations for Change: Rashid Sidqe

In today's Conversations for Change, FOX40 presents to you Rashid Sidqe

A bill to require independent investigations any time police kill unarmed civilians in California is now headed to the governor.

Over the years in Sacramento, one local group has won the fight for officers to wear body cams, and for video of deadly police incidents to be released publicly within 30 days.

The push for such reforms may be something you agree, or disagree with.

This is your invitation to just listen.

What you’re about to hear is raw, and we realize you may not agree, but the hope is the more we all listen, the closer we may get to understanding each other.

FOX40’s Conversations For Change will bring you a different member of our community every Tuesday at 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.