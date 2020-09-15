Conversations for Change: RoLanda Wilkins

Much of the activism we’re seeing in our society right now has a lot to do with telling other people what they haven’t been doing or recognizing as a problem.

One Sacramento woman says some of what’s plaguing Black women today can’t be fixed by looking out, only by looking in.

This is your invitation to just listen.

What you’re about to hear is raw, and we realize you may not agree, but the hope is the more we all listen, the closer we may get to understanding each other.

FOX40’s conversations for change will bring you a different member of our community every Tuesday at 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.